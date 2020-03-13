LEWISBURG — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Campus Theatre and Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau (SRVVB) will both be temporarily closed.
“In light of Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s announcement Friday at 4 p.m., we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close The Campus Theatre, effective immediately,” a release from theater staff said. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and stay in close communication with regional and state health agencies. Our plan is to reopen on March 27, with the film ‘Just Mercy’ but will continue to monitor developments and reassess accordingly. “
The SRVVB will be closed through Sunday, April 5. Staff will be available to answer calls and emails from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.