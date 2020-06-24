WILLIAMSPORT — Four local banks have partnered with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way, and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, to help raise funds to ensure that our region’s nonprofits have the support they need to continue the recovery from the effects of COVID-19 and provide vital services in our communities.
“Community banks supporting community needs” is a 36-hour challenge to raise additional funds for the COVID-19 United Community Funds. C&N Bank, Jersey Shore State Bank, Muncy Bank & Trust Company and Woodlands Bank have agreed to provide $10,000 collectively, if the community contributes $10,000 or more to the COVID-19 United Community Funds between 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
FCFP and the regional United Ways started fundraising in March 2020 with a goal of raising $500,000 to support COVID-19 related needs in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties. To date, $479,639 has been raised, seeded with an initial gift of $250,000 from FCFP.
The COVID-19 United Community Funds recently awarded $301,300 in Phase I grants to 33 nonprofit organizations in the service areas. These grants supported requests from organizations with a variety of needs, including: Food, rental and utility assistance; diapers and infant needs; personal protection equipment for staff and clients; laptops, tablets and connectivity devices for telehealth services; and finance assistance for small businesses.
FCFP and United Way leadership are finalizing the Phase II funding plans.
Donations can be made by visiting www.ncpagives.org.
