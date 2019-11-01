SUNBURY — Three Northumberland county row officers are uncontested in their bid for re-election during Tuesday’s municipal primary.
The uncontested row officers, and their current annual salaries, are: Treasurer Kevin Gilroy, Republican, $53,833.78; District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is on the ballot as both a Republican and Democrat, $179,298.86; and Sheriff Robert Wolfe, who is also on the ballot as both a Republican and Democrat, $53,833.78.
Milton District Judge Michael Diehl is also the lone candidate on the ballot for his office. His name appears on the ballot on both the Republican and Democratic ticket. According to Pennsylvania code, district judges are paid $91,597 per year.
There are races for seats on the Milton Area School District school board.
Three candidates are on the ballot for two seats representing Region 3. Those candidates are Republicans Eric Moser and Andrew Frederick, and Democrat Tracy Bruno.
In Region 2, three candidates are on the ballot for two seats. The candidates are Republican Christine Rantz, Democrat J. Blue Moser and Lindsay Kessler, whose name appears on the ballot as both a Republican and Democrat.
Kenneth Snyder, a Republican, is uncontested in Region 1.
In the Warrior Run School District, two candidates are on the ballot for two open seats representing Region 3. Linda Shupp and Danelle Reinsburrow both appear on the ballot as a Republican and Democrat.
Incumbent Doug Whitmoyer, a Republican and current board president, is uncontested to represent Region 2 in the district.
Incumbent Tamara Hoffman, whose name appears on both the Republican and Democratic tickets, is uncontested for a four-year term representing Region 1. No candidates are on the ballot for a two-year term representing Region 1.
Two seats are open representing Ward 1 for four-year terms on Watsontown Borough Council. Incumbent Republicans Todd Moyer and Fred Merrill are the only candidates on the ballot.
Dennis Confer, a Republican, is the lone candidate on the ballot for a two-year council term representing Ward 1.
Four seats on Milton borough council are uncontested. Candidates running for those seats are: Jamie Walker, Republican, Ward 2; John Pfeil, Democrat, Ward 3; Cindy Fawess, Democrat, Ward 4; and Charles Swartz, Republican and Democrat, ward 5.
Other uncontested races across upper Northumberland County include: East Chillisquaque Township supervisor, Wayne Bieber, Republican; and Turbot Township supervisor, Keith Houtz, Republican.
