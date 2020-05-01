HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health updated COVID-19 positive cases by county on Friday, as well as numbers related to nursing homes.
Locally, the cases increased little. Lycoming County is up to 71 positive cases, but a first reported COVID-related death was cited. Northumberland County was up to 95 cases, Union 37, Montour 48 and Snyder was level at 33.
Nursing home numbers were up in Lycoming County. There’s still just two facilities reporting positive cases, however cases among residents is up to 14 with three staffers positive. In Northumberland County, six cases are still reported with four among residents and two among staff.
The state has not released information related to which facilities are affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.