HARRISBURG — The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority is the recipient of a $198,000 in state funding, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.
New investments to expand trails and support new all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobile riding opportunities in Pennsylvania were announced by Wolf.
“The infusion of this funding will help improve riding opportunities for ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts across Pennsylvania,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “ATV and snowmobile trails help attract visitors to the commonwealth and have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”
The grants by county are:
Cambria and Clearfield — Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $53,800, for rehabilitation of portions of the 140-mile trail system at the facility.
Elk — Elk County Riders Inc., $70,000, for a feasibility study to connect ATV trails in Elk County.
Indiana — Landing LLC, $80,900 for preparation of a master plan for development of a 252-acre ATV facility in Pine Township.
Northumberland — Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $198,000, for design of a box culvert under State Route 125 in Coal Township.
Regional — Northeast PA Sno Trails Inc., $45,000, for purchase of equipment to construct and maintain 250 miles of snowmobile trails within the Northeast PA Sno Trails system.
Statewide — Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association, $55,000, to coordinate and fund the 2019 Snowmobile mini-grant program.
DCNR’s ATV and Snowmobile grant program can help to buy land; develop plans and surveys; construct and maintain ATV trails; buy equipment; and conduct educational programs relating to motorized vehicle use. The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible trails and facilities.
With a few limited exceptions, all ATVs and snowmobiles in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Pennsylvania has around 178,000 active registered ATVs, and 30,000 snowmobiles statewide. The grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.
For more information about ATV and snowmobile grants, visit the DCNR website at www.dcnr.pa.us and choose “Grants.”
