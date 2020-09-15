WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. continues to present virtual puppet programs at 7 each on the organization's Facebook page.
Beginning this week, a new series is being presented, “Praise Him” featuring the puppets and individuals from Community Mennonite Fellowship, Milton, who engage the audience in singing, presenting Bible stories and teaching.
Kingdom Kidz has canceled all in-person programs through the end of the year, as well as the Wendy's community night, ham sandwich and puppet dinner theater fundraisers.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, call 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
