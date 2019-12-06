Saturday, Dec. 7
• Christmas Olde and New, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Vine and Market streets, New Berlin.
• Santa House open, 9 to 11 a.m., Broadway, Milton.
• Breakfast with St. Nicholas, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland.
• Eighth annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg.
• Art Lab: Dream Catchers, 11 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Holiday Paper Circuits, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Mostly Mutts meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, Monroe Marketplace, Selinsgrove.
• Cuddly Kitten Adoption Event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, Monroe Marketplace, Selinsgrove. 570-259-6248.
• Santa house open, 1 to 3 p.m., area of the Watsontown canal boat pavilion, Watsontown.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Milton Winterfest Committee Santa Sleigh Run, 2 p.m., Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Mark Frederick lecture, 2 to 3 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Christmas According to Scrooge, 6 p.m. Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, free general admission, 570-524-4819, www.crsrds.org.
• Milton tree lighting and Santa Claus arrival, 2 p.m., Lincoln Park, Milton.
• Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Jubilate Choir and Orchestra 15th annual Christmas concert, 7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St., Bloomsburg. 570-784-4515.
• “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. www.CACLive.com. (R)
Sunday, Dec. 8
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, noon to 4 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• Brain Games, 1 to 3 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. ($)
• Gingerbread House Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg. 570-524-9280 or info@ardsfarm.com. (R) ($)
• Sensory Santa, 1 to 4 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• “A Nation Born of Tolerance No Longer Tolerates Religion Freedom,” 2 p.m., The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St., Lewisburg. Presented by William Federer.
• Jubilate Choir and Orchestra 15th annual Christmas concert, 3 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St., Bloomsburg. 570-784-4515.
• “The Nutcracker,” 4 p.m., the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. CACLive.com. ($)
• Christmas According to Scrooge, 6 p.m. Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, one night dinner theater, 570-524-4819, www.crsrds.org. ($)
• A Candle Lighting Remembrance Service, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. A remembrance services for those who have experienced the loss of an infant or child. 570-522-2378 or susan.payne@evanhospital.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Every Baby Needs a Lap Top, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Presented by Lynn Fiedler. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Nittany Valley Writers Network open reading night, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, State College. mts@uplink.net.
• Repasz Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
• Susquehanna University Christmas Candlelight Service, 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium, Selinsgrove.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Free bone density screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg.
• Holiday Entertaining class, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, 139 S. Front St., Milton. ($)
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Lecture and performance, 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. John DeWald will lecture about scrimshaw, followed by a performance by the Williamsport Music Club. www.tabermuseum.org.
• Little Sprouts: Tumble and Move, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Area High School Band and Chorus Holiday Concert, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
Friday, Dec. 13
• Mostly Mutts holiday gift wrapping, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove. ($)
• Live Nativity Scene, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Andrew’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 4620 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg.
• Santa house open, 6 to 8 p.m., area of the Watsontown canal boat pavilion.
