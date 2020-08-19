HARRISBURG — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed locally, based on data reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health. Over a six county area, confirmed new cases rose by 18, with nine attributed to Union County.
Confirmed cases rose by four in Northumberland and Lycoming counties, and one each in Snyder and Columbia counties. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
Statewide, 570 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 126,149.
No new deaths were reported in local counties. Twenty-four new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 7,523 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 543 cases (20 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 429 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 466 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 305 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 100 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 110 cases (2 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.