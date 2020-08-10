LEWISBURG – Eleven recent Lewisburg High graduates are each received $1,000 scholarships presented by the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association.
In addition, nine past graduates also received $1,000 scholarships from the alumni association.
The 11 scholarship winners, where they will study and their field of study are:
Rebecca Brown, studying pre-health at Dickinson College; Mario Colon, studying finance at Susquehanna University; Colt Kline, studying secondary education at Susquehanna University; Katherine Leister, studying acting at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy; William Lowthert, studying political science and secondary education at McDaniel College; Alexa Mast, studying political science and international relations at Messiah Universary; Kara O’Rourke, studying environmental science at Point Park University; Kameron Schreffler, studying computer science at Bucknell University; Eva Sheppard, studying occupational therapy at Keuka College, Kirsten Walter, studying nursing at Pennsylvania College of Technology; and Izabel Zaleski, studying nutrition and medical science at the University of Delaware.
Graduate recipients are: Grant Adams, Class of 2019, studying Sciences at West Chester University; Dawson Aikey, Class of 2018, studying Applied Engineering-Tech/Management at Millersville University; Amanda Albright, Class of 2017, studying Pre-Pharmacy at Wilkes University; Thomas Brouse, Class of 2014, will begin studying medicine at Penn State University College of Medicine in Hershey; Kathryn Edwards, Class of 2014, studying Physical Therapy at Shenandoah University; Ronald Lentz, class of 2019 studying religion at Gettysburg College; Ellen Penn, Class of 2014, who will attend Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton; Natalie Smyth, Class of 2017, who will study exercise science/speech at Appalachian State University; and Grace Van Patter, Class of 2018, who is studying meteorology at Penn State.
