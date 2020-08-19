LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of September.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during the screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
The following screenings will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Includes lipid panel, complete blood count, and CMP. Appointments required.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30-11 am, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Includes lipid panel, complete blood count and CMP.
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Appoints for all screenings are required and can be arranged by calling 570-768-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.