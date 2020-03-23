WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. is cancelling its monthly ham and cheese sandwich fundraiser until further notice.
The fundraiser will resume when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, call 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
