WATSONTOWN — Filled with musical numbers, dancing and scenes detailing the birth of Christ, “Straight Outta Bethlehem” is a family friendly production designed to teach children the true meaning of Christmas.
“Straight Outta Bethlehem” will be staged at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown. A preview is planned to coincide with Watsontown’s tree lighting at 6 Friday in the canal pavilion in Watsontown.
Twenty-six children ages 2 to 15 take part in the musical. Work on the production started in October, said Diana Burrows, director of music at the church. Lauren Marziale serves as director. Brian Doyle, pastor, assists with sound.
Staged around the birth of Christ, the musical features singing orphans who live and serve at the Inn of Bethlehem.
Characters include Starr, an orphan played by Aurora Cieslukowski. Additional orphans include Zoolie (Olesia Cieslukowksi), Magnus (Hailey Saul), Gertie (Ella Marziale) and John Luke (Lyle Huggler). The orphans are accompanied by an animal choir, which they care for in the stable. The innkeeper is played by Kara Hoffman. Braego Cieslukowski portrays a new orphan.
Mary and Joseph are portrayed by Samantha Mowery and Hunter Saul.
The story culminates with the animal choir singing a lullaby to the baby Jesus as the orphans offer what little they have. They soon realize everyone is a part of the family of God as there are no orphans of God.
Burrows noted the musical serves to teach children the true meaning of Christmas, and that no one is unwanted in God’s eyes.
