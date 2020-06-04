LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday requesting a Friday jump to the green phase of coronavirus restrictions.
The letter, signed by all three commissioners, cited a level of COVIDS-19 cases which was "well below" the 50 case limit per 100,000 of population for flattening the curve of an outbreak. It noted one exception, an increase reported about two weeks ago.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, was hopeful that the letter would not meet the same fate as previous efforts to gain green conditions for the county.
"I certainly hope that our letter is not ignored," Boop said. "At this point in time we can hope. We've made our case as other counties have made their case and (hope) we get moved to green."
If the governor's office and Department of Health (DOH) keep Union County yellow, an unsanctioned move to the green phase was still considered unlikely.
"Unfortunately, we have no authority to make any statements of that nature," Boop said. "At this point in time, we're hopeful we'll get a green."
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the governor's office was contacted Thursday morning and there was optimism that the green phase would be reached on Friday, June 12.
Green, the most permissive phase of pandemic restrictions, would still require steps to be observed by businesses. There would also be a limit on gatherings, but it would rise to 250 people.
However, restaurants and bars could be open at 50% capacity. Salons, spas and barbers could open at 50% capacity by appointment only. Gyms, theaters, casinos and shopping malls could open at 50% capacity with appointments strongly recommended.
The letter noted that the county is home to one hospital and covered substantially by another health care system. It said neither has seen a shortage of beds, ventilators or ICU rooms. Both have also been well-supplied with personal protection and COVID test equipment.
Commissioners, the letter concluded, have been receiving messages daily from businesses which may not survive if they are not freed to either be open or serve more customers. The request was made with the understanding that Union County citizens and organizations have the responsibility to follow CDC guidelines and directions from the commonwealth.
