SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University presented 497 students with academic degrees at the close of its 162nd academic year, on May 13.
The ceremony was broadcast to participants in a virtual format to ensure social distancing guidelines.
Local students to earn degrees from the university include:
• Cassidy Kirkendall, of Turbotville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. Kirkendall graduated from Warrior Run High School.
• Aaron Lichtel, of Mifflinburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. Lichtel graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Micayla Lynd, of Milton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. Lynd graduated from Milton Area High School.
• Samantha McCall, of Mifflinburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish studies. McCall graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Madison Reed, of Mifflinburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology. Reed graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Aaron Runkle, of Allenwood, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in computer science. Runkle graduated from Warrior Run High School.
• Kyle Welshans, of Watsontown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Welshans graduated from Warrior Run High School.
• Megan Becker, of Mifflinburg, graduated summa cum laude and with departmental honors with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Becker graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Zachary Cooper, of Lewisburg, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Cooper graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School.
• Trevor Diggan, of Montgomery, graduated magna cum laude and with departmental honors with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Diggan graduated from Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School.
• Emily McDevitt, of Coal Township, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marketing. McDevitt graduated from Shamokin Area High School.
• Tess Omlor, of Lewisburg, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Omlor graduated from Lewisburg Area High School.
• Samantha Reed, of Lewisburg, graduated magna cum laude and with departmental honors with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Reed graduated from Lewisburg Area High School.
• Kelsey Rogers, of Coal Township, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. Rogers graduated from Shamokin Area High School.
• Paige Sherman, of Coal Township, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Sherman graduated from Shamokin Area High School.
• Virginia Wiand, of Mifflinburg, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Wiand graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Lucas Winner, of Lewisburg, graduated cum laude and with departmental honors with a Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental sciences. Winner graduated from Lewisburg Area High School.
