LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council cleared the way Tuesday night for creation of a zone where alcoholic beverages may be consumed.
They did so by a resolution which suspended the borough open container ordinance. The suspension was effective today through Tuesday, Aug. 18 with the option to extend the provision if it is successful.
The action was taken in part due to green phase pandemic conditions which only permit 50% capacity indoors. Supporters of setting up such a zone appeared last week at a work session.
The provision will allow additional customers to buy a meal, take it to an outdoor space, and bring an alcoholic beverage.
To create a zone for outdoor table space, council closed metered and unmetered parking spaces on South Sixth Street from Market Street to White Pine Alley, North Sixth Street from Market Street to Cherry Alley and the west side of North Third Street from Market Street to Cherry Alley.
South Sixth Street will also be closed from Market Street to White Pine Alley. The first metered parking spaces on the south side of Market Street on either side of Sixth Street will be closed for visibility purposes.
Bill Lowthert, borough manager cautioned council that revenue from parking spaces would be lost for the period that the outdoor area is set up.
Rental of road barricades and road closure signs was also approved at an estimated cost of $1,500 from the General Fund.
