Drug charges filed against Michigan man

MILTON — A 45-year-old Michigan man has been charged with multiple drug-related counts after troopers said his car was clocked traveling nearly 100 mph on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, and he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and nearly $7,000 cash.
Kastriot Qafa, of 1850 S. Range Road, St. Clair, Michigan, has been charged with the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act (four counts), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, maximum speed limits and depositing waste or other material on highway.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 30 at mile marker 213 along Interstate 80.
Troopers said a Ford Mustang driven by Qafa was clocked traveling 96 mph in a 70 mph zone. Troopers noticed a bag of suspected marijuana being thrown from the car as they attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Once stopped, a search of Qafa's Mustang allegedly uncovered 540 grams which field tested positive for marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, two containers of suspected THC wax, a vape pipe with suspected THC and a metal grinder with suspected marijuana.
He was also allegedly found to be in possession of $6,982.
Qafa was released from custody after he posted a $40,000 security bond, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 7 before Diehl.
