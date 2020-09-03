TURBOTVILLE — “The Roaring ‘20s” will come to life this fall as the Warrior Run High School Marching Defenders take to the field for performances during the school’s four scheduled home football games.
Taylor Rhodes, band director, said it was a bit of a challenge choosing a field show this year, given all of the uncertainty surrounding whether football games would be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. She noted that some school districts have taken the step of not having band performances during football games.
“Thankfully, we have a very supportive administration,” Rhodes said.
“Our show is not, by any means, anything spectacular,” she said, noting there was a short period of time to plan the show, given the uncertainty.
“Our goals are to have really clean music and really clean moving,” Rhodes said. “I want the kids to be in perfect formation.”
Rhodes choreographed the show, which has a “Roaring ‘20s” theme, in such a manner that students will be the proper socially distanced 6-feet apart during the performance.
Other steps have also been taken to help mitigate the potential spread of illness. Bell covers have been placed over wind and brass instruments, to prevent saliva from being spread through the instruments. In addition, students will be wearing masks when performing, with slits cut over the mouths to give students the ability to play.
The students will also be wearing Warrior Run gaiter masks, which were purchased by the band parents’ association.
Rhodes said the students have adapted to all of the new safety procedures really well.
She also noted that the band is approximately 40 members strong, and students were eager to get back to school, especially given the school doors closed to in-person education in March due to the pandemic.
“I’ve heard from parents, their kids kept bothering them ‘are we going to be able to play?’ (in band this year),” Rhodes said.
Emma Ernst, the drum major, said she was concerned about whether she would be able to participate in band during her senior year, due to potential restrictions on performances.
“I think I will be a lot more appreciative this year,” Ernst said. “I want to take advantage of this and enjoy it.”
While she is thrilled that the band can perform this year, Ernst is hoping governmental regulations on crowd sizes at high school sporting events will subside enough to allow her family to attend one of the band’s performances.
“It would mean the world to me if my parents could come to see me,” Ernst said. “I don’t know if I’ll be part of a marching band again.”
While there is still uncertainty around whether parents will be allowed to witness the performances in person, Ernst said band members are pouring their hearts into their preparations.
“The show was designed for us to enjoy,” Ernst said. “We are improving as musicians.”
She’s noticed the members of the band have stepped up their performances since rehearsals started during band camp week in early August.
“I say ‘wow, I’ve never seen them perform like this before,’” Ernst said.
The show will feature: “In the Mood,” a saxophone feature; “Caravan,” a jazz number; and “Bird in the Hand.”
Rhodes said the show will first be performed during the Sept. 11 home football game. She’s working to find ways to live-stream the performances.
Ernst, who has played percussion instruments in the band, has had a passion for music since an early age.
“The high school band visited (my class) while I was still in elementary school,” she said. “It fascinated me what they were able to do.”
Ernst hopes community members realize how much hard work band members put in to what they do.
“We’re not just a group of kids running around on the field,” she said. “There’s so much talent and creativity that goes into it.”
In addition to Ernst, members of the Marching Defenders include: Laura Frontz, Elle Bowers, Julia Musgrave, Nichole Hoover, Brooke Johnson, Jessica Wagner, Avery McCormick, Alena Shaffer, Malazia Rochester and Avery Soltesz, all color guard; Rachel Zimmerman and Sara Gehrum, clarinet; Kayleigh Bausinger, Dylan Laubach, Daniel Jones and Shea McNett, saxophone; Kaitlyn Meule and Dana LaForme, trumpet; Alyssa Nicholas, Hayden Fisher, Caleb Long and Tony Vargo, low brass; Kat Brady, Jacob Craig, Liam Bower, Justin Zimmerman, Tyler Cotner, Damian Brown, Carter Temple, Noah Burden and Tyler Roberts, all drum line; and Jane Petrin, Quentin Frank and Todd Keith, pit.
