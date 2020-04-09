WATSONTOWN — As of now, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department is still planning to hold its annual carnival, scheduled for June 8-13 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Chief Doug Funk said the department is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation. With the amount of planning that goes into the carnival, Funk said the department would have to make a decision on whether to move forward with it in early May.
"I would really, really hate to see us cancel (the carnival)," Funk said. "I'm afraid if we go a year without a carnival, that will be the beginning of the end (of the carnival)."
When he joined the department int he early 1990s, Funk said the carnival raised 80 to 90% of the department's operating budget.
"Last year's carnival paid our phone and electric bill," he said.
While the carnival still turns roughly the same profit, Funk said expenses have increased over the years.
While the department is still scheduled for June, Funk said the department has temporarily suspended its weekly training sessions.
"We're just trying to limit our gathering time to try to keep in line with social distancing," Funk said. "We don't want to do that, obviously for too long. We are limiting our movements within our stations."
