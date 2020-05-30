Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 680 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 71,415
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there are 680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 71,415.
Several new cases were reported in local counties. Northumberland (190), Snyder (42) and Union (59) each added a small number of cases. Lycoming is up to 164 and Columbia is up to 346.
There are 5,537 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 73 new deaths.
There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,535 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 5,280 of total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.