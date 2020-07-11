WEIKERT — A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 3002 (Weikert Road) in Hartley Township, Union County.
From Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17, Weikert Road will be closed between Route 3004 (Trails End Road) and Route 235. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be replaceing a pipe along Weikert Road, near Trails End Road.
A detour using Trails End Road and Route 235 will be in place.
The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.