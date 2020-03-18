HARRISBURG — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to mitigate risk of COVID-19 by responding to the census early.
“We encourage all Pennsylvanians to take immediate advantage of the new option to respond to census invitations online this year as DCED continues to monitor the COVID-19 spread state wide and works with the administration to encourage social distancing to protect the health of our communities,” said Davin. “The sooner individuals respond via phone or online, they are assisting in social distancing efforts to limit census workers being required to follow-up on invitations by making door-to-door visits.”
Although National Census Day is April 1, households recently started receiving invitations to complete the census.
