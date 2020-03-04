LEWISBURG — Kelly Township approved a resolution Tuesday night supporting Constitutional rights, notably those concerning firearms.
Supervisors Elvin Stoltzfus, Eric Imgrund and Chairman David Hassenplug passed the resolution without a dissenting vote, making Kelly the fourth Union County municipality to adopt a resolution of that type. A Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) recently adopted by Buffalo Township contained provisions for enforcement and penalties.
The resolution adopted at the monthly meeting of Kelly Township supervisors acknowledged the United States Constitution as the supreme law of the republic, including the Second Amendment right to bear arms. It also acknowledged Article 1, Section 21 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and its endorsement of self defense or defense of the state without question.
Hassenplug read the text to the gathering of about 30 people at the Kelly Township Municipal Building before the vote.
“The Kelly Township board of supervisors wishes to express the rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms and to oppose within the limits of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania any effort to unconstitutionally restrict such rights,” it read in part. “Therefore, it be resolved that the Kelly Township board of supervisors support the Constitution of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and any laws deemed constitutional.”
Discussion prior to the motion and vote was lively.
Shawn Waltman, of White Deer Township, instrumental in circulating text of an SASO, maintained many of nearly 30 bills pending at the state level could violate the Second Amendment and others. It should not be necessary, he said in support of a colleague, to fight to protect guaranteed rights but it has become necessary.
Other supporters indicated they didn’t want Constitutionally guaranteed rights to be encroached upon or warned that there is often a delay before test cases of unconstitutional laws come before a court.
Meantime, Jeff Scheckter was skeptical that the Second Amendment would be seriously challenged in his lifetime. But he cautioned against passing an ordinance which could be up for an expensive legal challenge.
“Even a resolution blocks communication that has to take place,” Scheckter added. “We all respect the Second Amendment and pretty much all of us own guns. We also have neighbors who perhaps want to go completely opposite and nobody should have a gun... Somewhere there needs to be a conversation between the ‘want everything’ and the ‘want nothing.’ There’s got to be a middle ground.”
Becky Perez, active in a common sense gun law movement, similarly hoped the board would not pass a resolution.
Stoltzfus told the gathering after the vote that the turnout of more than 30 people of varying opinions was a great indication of freedoms in action. He affirmed that citizens will ultimately pull together in a positive way.
“I do like the way this reads because it is basically showing support,” Stoltzfus said of the resolution. “It is just saying we believe in this, and I think we all do.”
Hassenplug said resolutions which had been brought to board were simply a way to take a stance in opposition to enactment or enforcement of rules or laws inconsistent with the Constitution.
