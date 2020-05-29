SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Friday signed an order extending the county’s Judicial Emergency until July 31.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Saylor declared initial emergency declaration on March 18.
According to the emergency, all jury trials will remain suspended for the duration. The court, and related entities, are authorized to use communication technology to conduct other court proceedings.
