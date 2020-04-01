LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University environmental economist is describing the coronavirus pandemic as "a crisis that may have defined a generation."
Professor Thomas Kinnaman said history may look back at the pandemic as an event which led to "a new way to shop, a new way we educate students.
"This just might be the episode that has brought online commerce, in a mainstream way, to people who were still stuck in traditional methods," he said. "Mainstream America has really not embraced what the internet has to offer until now."
The economic and environmental impacts of the pandemic could be far reaching, Kinnaman said.
"Air quality has improved immensely and even water quality (since the pandemic started)," he said. "This has been documented."
He said widespread images circulated of Los Angeles, New York City and parts of China show clear skies, which have not been seen in recent years in those areas.
"It's almost like we're living in the Middle Ages again," Kinnaman said.
He added there are "probably no long-term benefits" to the temporary reduction in air pollution which has come about as a result of individuals curtailing their travel due to the pandemic.
"We saw a sharp reduction (in air pollution) after 9-11," Kinnaman said. "Once the crisis is over, you go right back at it. These are going to be short lived."
However, he said the pandemic may lead to changes which ultimately impact pollution.
"We are evolving as a society," Kinnaman said. "We are learning new ways of doing things. A lot of people are doing work online, from home.
"I am learning to teach college courses online," he continued. "At Bucknell, we've never done it. I'm learning all the technology."
When the pandemic subsides, Kinnaman said society may carry forward with some of the habits they've developed, such as working from home.
"We could learn from this," he said. "All of those habits are consistent with less air pollution."
Kinnaman said he's not surprised by the temporary reduction in air pollution that's been evident as a result of the outbreak.
"It was shocking to me how quickly our economy shut down," he said. "I was shocked people responded to calls for social isolation as rapidly as they did."
The human reaction after the pandemic subsides will dictate how quickly the economy bounces back, Kinnaman said.
"If we come out of this and everybody goes back to their old jobs and their old habits, we could bounce back pretty quickly," he said. "The economy could boom back and it could be a one-quarter downturn."
According to Kinnaman, a recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.
"When you come out of a recession and you are a changed people, the way you buy and the way you spend, it takes longer," he said.
If individuals largely switch to purchasing groceries and other goods online, he said the types of businesses which are open and the jobs available will change.
Kinnaman likened the sudden economic downturn which has occurred as a result of the pandemic to conditions that existed following the Pearl Harbor attack during World War II.
"The best example of this is when we are suddenly thrust into war, and suddenly everyone leaves their jobs," he said. "(During World War II) all goods were being produced for military use. The rest of society had to use rationing.
"That was a government-directed change," Kinnaman continued. "That's what this kind of is... People were told to shut businesses. This will not be a traditional recession. It will be a manufactured recession."
If the stimulus checks being issued by the government come out right as the pandemic comes to an end, Kinnaman believes people will be ready to spend the funds, which will be good for the economy.
"We are going to learn we were not prepared for a pandemic," Kinnaman said. "How do you prepare for a pandemic? That is a big question. There will be learning on the medical side of things.
"This is the time Americans have learned to be more protective of their health in public."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.