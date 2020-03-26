SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, has canceled its Woof and Wine fundraiser, which had been scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
The planning committee will return checks to those who purchased advanced tickets.
Mostly Mutts has also suspended all meet and greet events, which are normally held at PetSmart in Selinsgrove and PetValu in Lewisburg.
For more information on Mostly Mutts, visit mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com or call 570-988-6483.
