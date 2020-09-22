MILTON — A regional real estate firm is the listing agency for 25.22 acres of land in the Milton Industrial Park which is on the market for $4 million.
Don Katherman, of EXP Realty, said the land is zoned for approximately 20 different uses.
According to a property description on Realtor.com, the wooded property is located at the Industrial Park Exit along Route 147.
He declined to name the owners of the land, but said it was purchased “years ago” by a family hoping they could eventually sell it for more than the initial purchase price in the event that the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project would move forward.
Once completed, the $800 million CSVT project will connect Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Shamokin Dam.
With the CSVT project well underway, and a development project along Marsh Road pending, Katherman said “the time was right” for the owners to place the property on the market.
Milton Borough Council in February approved moving forward with the $2.7 million Marsh Road reconstruction project after learning it will be receiving a $697,659 Local Access Road grant for the work.
The grant will supplement two separate $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grants the borough has been granted for the project.
Retired Milton Borough Manger Chuck Beck previously explained to council that Marsh Road was once a through road, running from Housels Run Road to the industrial park. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so the two roads are no longer connected.
By making Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
Katherman said there were some initial concerns with Eastern Spadefoot Toads — an endangered species — existing on the 25.22 acres.
However, Katherman said those concerns are clearing and remediation work due to the toads will not be necessary.
“It does look like a pretty prime location,” Katherman said, of the land. “It’s not a well populated area with ouses, but there are a few. I wouldn’t be surprised to see others (developed).”
Katherman said he is also the listing agent for 9 acres of land located along Marsh and Industrial Park roads. That property, which is owned by another entity, is listed at $1.4 million.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said this is a good time to be marketing properties in the industrial park.
“Recently with all the activities, not just the thruway, but the activities happening in Montandon, Milton, we are seeing a lot of growth,” she said. “Folks are realizing it’s an excellent location, the workforce is here. It’s a very welcoming community.”
Aikey acknowledged there are “a few vacant slots” in the industrial park, but noted the owners are “keeping them close to themselves.”
She also said the the Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA) — which falls under the umbrella of the chamber — is exploring options for promoting the area both regionally and nationally.
