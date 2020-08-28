SUNBURY — A confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) Head Start Program in the Sunbury Children’s Center late Thursday night, according to a press release issued by CSIU.
Following protocol upon receiving the notice, CSIU officials immediately contacted the state Department of Health (DOH).
The Children’s Center, housing Head Start and Early Intervention Programs, was scheduled to have only teachers present Friday, as the program is running a hybrid schedule to reduce student numbers each day.
Teachers were told to work from home and the building was closed for a deep cleaning and disinfecting, in accordance with DOH guidance and the CSIU’s Health and Safety Plan.
Adhering to DOH contact-tracing protocols, families and staff members who were in close contact with the infected person — within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes — were notified and instructed to quarantine for the recommended 14 days.
The school will remain closed from Monday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 11.
In making the decision to close the Children’s Center for in-person instruction the next two weeks, CSIU said several factors were considered.
A hybrid virtual program has already been implemented with teachers and families, so students and staff are familiar with how to continue instruction in a full-time virtual setting.
As a result of practicing a hybrid instructional model with students attending on a rotational basis, students will only miss up to four days of in-person instruction, and will not miss any virtual instruction.
As a small, self-contained facility, just one positive case meets the percentage recommended by the DOH and Pennsylvania Department of Education for school closure, CSIU said.
Students and staff have been contacted about the transition to virtual learning for that period of time. As community spread and DOH designations are updated each week, the CSIU has noted that changes to this plan may occur.
