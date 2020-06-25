NEW BERLIN — A 30-year-old New Berlin man is facing a felony count of corruption of minors and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and open lewdness in the wake of allegations he exposed himself and frightened an underage girl.
Dale Alan Brosious, 30, of 420 Market St., New Berlin, was charged by New Berlin Police Department stemming from an alleged incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 18 at his home.
Police allege Brosious entered the bed of the girl while naked from the waist down. He allegedly touched himself, which frightened the girl. The girl eventually fled the room, and the home and was picked up by her mother.
Brosious allegedly tried to keep the girl from discussing the incident.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.