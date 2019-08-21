It's Rowe in the 85th

SELINSGROVE — Union and Snyder county voters chose a business owner and Republican over a physician and Democrat on Tuesday.
David Rowe defeated Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay in a special election called to fill the 85h District State House seat vacated when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress in May.
Rowe received 3,454 votes in Union County (54%), and 3,035 votes in Snyder County (72%), in turnout which was considered healthy for a summertime special election.
Rager-Kay received 2,747 votes in Union County (43.3%) and 1,127 votes (27%) in Snyder County.
Rowe thanked supporters at a reception at the Selinsgrove VFW, attended by family members which included his brother John Rowe, a Lewisburg Area School District director.
The result was clear by about 9:45 p.m. when Rowe thanked voters who came out in higher numbers than expected.
“I am so glad everyone took time out of their busy schedules,” Rowe said. “I had two people today text me, and said they came home early from vacations to vote. One person delayed their vacation so they could vote.”
As representative-elect, Rowe said he would continue to listen for the concerns of the people.
“I think they have spoken clearly that their concerns are the issues that I have raised on this campaign,” Rowe said. “That Pennsylvania has become hostile to the business community and we need to address that issue. We need to address the crippling corporate income tax. We need to address the overall tax burden.”
The tax burden could be compared to a “ball and chain,” said Rowe, co-founder of a physical fitness company. He vowed to take a business mindset to Harrisburg.
Keller, who attended, handed a phone to Rowe with a call from Rep. Mike Turzai (R-28). The Speaker of the House offered his congratulations and said he was hoping the new State House member would take the oath of office on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Meantime, Rager-Kay expressed disappointment with the results. The Selinsgrove-area physician lost to Keller, then the incumbent State House representative, in 2018.
“I think we made a big difference,” she said. “We were defiantly made a big dent in this district which we hadn’t already done.”
Volunteer workers were worthy of praise, Rager-Kay said, as were voters in Union County who offered a strong showing in defeat.
“I would have loved the opportunity to represent the district,” Rager-Kay said. “I just pray that my opponent can represent everyone in the district and not just those of his political party.”
Rager-Kay spent the evening at home with supporters, which included Republicans and others she said supported her without regard to party affiliation.
Rager-Kay noted she would be serving as a Selinsgrove Area School District director, having defeated a Republican incumbent in the spring. She was looking forward to service on the board on behalf of her son, a student.
Write-in votes accounted for 142 ballots cast in Union County and 41 votes in Snyder County, or 2.2% and 1% respectively. Clair Moyer, a Lewisburg Republican, courted write-in votes while stressing what he called true conservative values and a strong pro-life stance. Names of write-in recipients were not released with the unofficial results of the two counties.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
