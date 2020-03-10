LEWISBURG— Evangelical Community Hospital’s signature celebration, the Evangelical Charity Gala and Auction, was held on Saturday and raised $113,000 during the A Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed event.
Proceeds from this year’s gala, including ticket sales, auctions, and donations, will support Evangelical’s largest construction project in the hospital’s history – PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement). The funds will also go to support current community care programs including The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, Hospice of Evangelical, The Family Place, Community Health and Wellness, and charity care.
The gala, held at the Elaine Langone Center at Bucknell University, drew 339 attendees.
“Months of planning was all worth the effort after seeing the number of guests who came out to support Evangelical Community Hospital,” said Patricia Case, gala co-chair. “Our community deserves the finest of healthcare options and this event contributes to that by supporting valuable programs available at the hospital as well as future options.”
A silent auction brought in $20,973 for the final fundraising total. A pre-event raffle for a London getaway was held in the months before the gala. Ryan Graver of Lewisburg was the holder of the winning ticket and walked away with a four-night stay for two at an upscale London hotel. The raffle alone raised $7,100 for the event.
“We are humbled and amazed by the sponsors, businesses, and individuals who generously give to this event,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president/chief development officer for Evangelical Community Hospital. “We’ve been watching with great excitement as the PRIME project gets closer to completion and we are forever grateful to our community for supporting the future of healthcare provided at Evangelical. Every single gift makes a difference.”
In addition to Patricia Case, Brandy Kift also served as a co-chair for the event and together they led a committee of volunteers and staff in planning the festivities. Other committee members were Carol Apple, Kathy Asche, Lise Barrick, Abby Gulden-Luthi, Corey Jusko, Jerilyn Katherman, Teresa Keeley, Jana Klinger, Shannon Moyers, Eustacia Muir, Courtney Remmey, Alexis Rosini, Donna Schuck, and Bridgette Thompson.
Photos from the event are shared on Evangelical Community Hospital’s Facebook page and at www.evanhospital.com.
