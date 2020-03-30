LEWISBURG — One Evangelical Community Hospital patient has died as a result of COVID-19, according to information released Monday by the hospital.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported that one person died at the hospital as a result of the virus. In addition, 194 were tested for COVID-19, with 101 test results received. Six of those came back positive for the virus.
The hospital said no further information on the positive test results and death will be provided. This includes age, gender, place of residence, or any other potentially identifying information.
COVID-19 test results are slow in returning, the hospital said. Some patients are reporting waits of a week or more for their tests results. This is prompting a high volume of phone calls to the Emergency Department and telecommunications as anxious community members look for more information.
At this time, there’s nothing further the hospital can do to speed the process. All test results are being communicated to the ordering physician. Patients should contact the office of the physician who ordered their test. That office will be the first to be notified of the results.
Anyone who would like to donate food to Evangelical staff on duty is asked to call 570-522-4056 to arrange delivery.
To provide the community with another resource, the hospital is launching a COVID-19 hotline at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Community members with health and wellness questions related to COVID-19 or hospital operation questions should be directed to call 570-522-4530. The phones will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The hotline will be staffed by licensed staff who can help guide community members to the appropriate care. The staff will also have access to operational updates to answer questions related to those issues.
