MANSFIELD — A total of 381 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean's List for the spring semester.

To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

The following local students were among those named to the dean's list:

Aaron Benfer of Winfield

Taelor Bower of Allenwood

Benjamin Chambers of Mifflinburg

Isaac Ilgen of Mifflinburg

Briana Krawec of New Berlin

Harrison Ledda of Lewisburg

Reed Messmore of Winfield

Scott Rheam of Lewisburg

Brett Stroup of Lewisburg

Logan Wenrick of Penns Creek

