GHP to cover fees for COVID-19 testing
DANVILLE — To ensure that cost is not a barrier in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) will cover any out-of-pocket fees for coronavirus testing when ordered by a member’s treating medical provider.
This policy will waive any applicable deductibles, co-payments, or other cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing at an approved laboratory for all GHP members who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD) guidelines for testing.
For any questions or concerns about COVID-19, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Montour Preserve events
WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) will host a maple sugaring open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor demonstrations at the sugar shack will be held.
The event will feature a short talk and film on the cultural history of maple sugaring, followed by a walk to the sugar shack.
Maple sugaring programs for school groups, home-school students and special interest groups will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Fridays.
To schedule a maple sugaring field trip, contact Jon Beam at JBeam@MontourRec.com or call 570-772-4021.
A 24-hour endurance run has been scheduled for the weekend of June 26. The event will be for individuals and relay teams. Registration is now available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Danville/Montour24.
The Chilli Challenge Adventure Triathlon has been scheduled for Oct. 10. Registration will open in the spring.
