Roughly 14 percent of patients tested at Geisinger facilities and Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, have tested positive for COVID-19, based on information released by the hospitals this week.
Eighteen people have died due to COVID-19 at Geisinger facilities, the hospital reported. One has died at Evangelical. Neither hospital will release information about those who lost their battle with the virus.
Geisinger reported that since March 6, 8,673 of 9,372 tests ordered have been returned. Of those, 1,215 returned positive.
Tests were conducted through Geisinger's in-house laboratory, or outside reference laboratories. Geisinger's in-house labs have returned 3,139 results and outside labs have returned 5,832 results.
"There are strict guidelines for who should be tested, therefore Geisinger will not be testing anyone who does not meet CDC screening criteria," according to a release issued by the hospital. "If you’re having symptoms you think may be related to COVID-19, before you visit a doctor’s office, clinic or emergency room, call your doctor or our 24/7 hotline at 570-284-3657 for care guidance or to talk with a nurse."
Additionally, Geisinger noted the need for continued social distancing to help contain the spread, as well as assist local healthcare officials and facilities.
"This is a reminder that physical distancing practices and other preventive and precautionary measures will help ease the burden on the national and regional healthcare infrastructures," the release noted.
Evangelical testing, updated Tuesday, showed that of 473 patients tested, 41 tested positive for COVID-19 with 25 tests outstanding.
