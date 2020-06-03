LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging is asking community members to complete a survey in order to assist the agency with developing a four-year plan for 2020-2024, for aging services in Union and Snyder counties.
Every four years, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging completes a state-level four-year plan and also requires that Agencies on Aging complete a plan on the local level.
The purpose of the plan is to serve as the guiding document for the provision of services to older Pennsylvanians and persons with disabilities that need access to long-term services and supports.
Community members are being asked to complete a survey located on the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Facebook page, or on the website www.usaaa17.org. Surveys must be completed by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.