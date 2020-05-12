LEWISBURG — Local officials who have allowed businesses to open up before being granted state-level permission have earned praise in some circles.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) said day-to-day conditions in the fight against the coronavirus were changing.
"I think it is exciting to see that people are standing up for what they know and believe to be right in the situation," Rowe said. "It was really unfortunate the governor (Monday) used his bully pulpit to threaten these local officials."
Gov. Tom Wolf, who referred to four counties which decided on their own to go to "condition yellow" on Friday, called the actions "cowardly" this week. Wolf also said businesses which ignore the orders could lose licenses and have occupancy permits and insurance revoked if it was determined they violated a law.
Wolf had previously announced that businesses shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic would be granted permission to ease restrictions on a county-by-county basis.
Rowe was puzzled that the governor was threatening counties with losses of funding at a time when the executive would meet with many of the same officials to work out details of the state budget for 2020-21. He said the same officials could help the governor achieve his objectives.
Rowe also had questions over the civil and constitutional rights implications of the governor's orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.