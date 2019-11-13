Student wood sculptures on display
WILLIAMSPORT — The artistry of 12 Pennsylvania College of Technology students and a professor is gracing the new office and gallery space of Lycoming Arts, 46 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
As part of a Wood Sculpture art elective, the class crafted masks, inspired by a study of African masks. Each mask was hand-carved with chisels, mallets and rasps, and the students were encouraged to experiment with shape, color, texture, mixed media additions and other design elements.
The exhibit was unveiled at First Friday festivities on Nov. 1 and will remain on display until the first week in December.
Masks are on display by instructor David A. Stabley and the following students: Eric V. Britner, a welding and fabrication engineering technology student, Hagerstown, Md.; Sydney J. Brown, information assurance and cyber security, Leesport; Dustin Buchanan, engineering design technology, Shinglehouse; Riley C. Cotner, engineering design technology, Muncy; Kennedy L. Englert, graphic design, Williamsport; Cole E. Gamber, information technology: network specialist concentration, Elizabethtown; Emily J. Jones, accounting, Avis; Matthew A. Jones, engineering design technology, Sellersville; Benjamin L. Reighard, construction management, Williamsport; Thomas D. Roberts, construction management, Pittsburgh; Matthew A. Semmel, engineering design technology, Palmerton; and Nicholas J. Veihdeffer, electronics and computer engineering technology, Hyde.
Forensics Team takes first
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team (Speech and Debate) captured the First Place Team Sweepstakes Story at the Randolph-Macon College/CFA Invitational Tournament in Ashland, Va., the weekend of Nov 2-3.
Fifteen of 16 Bloomsburg students competing won at least one speech and debate award. In total, Bloomsburg students brought home 38 awards, including five individual first-place event awards. Bloomsburg University was represented by at least one student in every final round at the tournament.
Neil Strine, Ph.D., director of forensics and associate professor of political science, served as a speech and debate judge at the tournament. Erin Brummett, Ph.D., communication studies, and Michael Martin, Ph.D., English, assist with coaching the team.
Noah Roux of Watsontown was third in Parliamentary Debate (with Shawn Edwards), fourth in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, fifth in Extemporaneous Speaking, sixth in Communication Analysis, and sixth place in Parliamentary Debate Speaker.
Andrew Kline, of New Berlin, also contributed to the BU victory at the tournament.
