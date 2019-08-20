Gun violence directive applauded

WINFIELD — It is never too soon to discuss reducing gun violence.
So noted Shari Jacobson, a Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer, after a Friday meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf. The previously scheduled signing of gun violence directives was postponed from Thursday after a gunman shot six Philadelphia police officers during a standoff.
“I think that it is a very good example,” Jacobson said. “It is never soon to talk about gun violence, it is only too late.”
Action should have been taken “yesterday, if not last year,” Jacobson noted. “For those six officers who were shot it was too late.”
Jacobson applauded the action taken by Wolf on Friday. It included establishing a Special Council on Gun Violence with a six-month deadline to recommend how to reduce mass shootings, domestic violence, suicides and accidental shootings. A Gun Violence Prevention office would also be established within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and a violence prevention division would be established in the state Department of Health.
“When it’s an officer, of course, it captures the attention of the nation,” observed Jacobson. “For Philadelphians, they are living day in and day out with gun violence.”
The recognition that gun violence comes in many forms was not lost on the group which joined the governor, Jacobson added. Part of the directive included naming a senior advisor and directing state departments to coordinate with each other and provide better information to the public.
“One of the agenda items is providing families and communities with real stories and statistics and information about how to access resources,” Jacobson said. “Who does not want to see families given access to information about resources they can access if they have a loved one with suicidal (ideas). This is about saving lives.”
Jacobson said it was encouraging that people from around the state were at the announcement. They included representatives from major cities, gun owners, hunters, public health advocates and others.
Though no Republicans were on hand when the executive order was signed, Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20), chair the Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled September hearings on behavioral health, Second Amendment rights and related issues.
The suspect in the Wednesday standoff and shooting surrendered after nearly eight hours and was charged with attempted murder.
