SELINSGROVE — People are often motivated to volunteer for personal reasons.
Such was the case with co-founders of the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club, a volunteer organization dedicated to training dogs for therapy or hospice as well as certification as Canine Good Citizens.
Cindy Yoder, charter member and president, said starting the club and watching it grow fulfilled a dream from when she was a young teen.
“When I was 14 years old, my father fell 40 feet and broke his neck and became paralyzed,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in hospitals.”
Yoder’s father was paralyzed from the neck down but was visited by therapy dogs.
“I used to see how stressed the caretakers, the doctors, the nurses, the patients (were). Everybody had this stress level,” Yoder recalled. “When the dogs came in, the calmness just flowed.”
Yoder said to herself that she would someday do therapy work, vowing to put “paw prints on people’s hearts.”
“It took me until I was age 60 because I had to raise my family,” Yoder said. “Then I was finally able to have the time and get certified.”
She called the last five years a blessing.
“You have to have the desire to do this,” Yoder added. “Especially the hospice team. The hospice team has to have a special warmth, love and care.”
The dog also needs to be right for therapy or hospice, as Yoder knows from her own therapy dogs.
“I have six dachsunds,” Yoder said. “If I need to go somewhere where I need to entertain, I know which one to take. ‘Ella’ is extremely loving. I can hand (her) off to anyone. She’ll hug you, she’ll love you. Each one of my dogs has their place in the therapy world.”
Melissa Fuhrman, vice president and co-founder, explained she committed herself to dog training as an expression of thanks. She almost lost a beloved dog named Willie before he was four years old and had a photo of him on her phone. Willie survived, was trained to be a therapy dog, and served for nearly a dozen years.
“The good Lord gave him back to me and I am paying it forward,” Fuhrman said. “That’s why I do it. And you can’t just have one therapy dog. You’ve got to have them all!”
Fuhrman brought Max, one of her two Chihuahuas, to a recent session. She said before a dog can be readied for therapy or comforting hospice patients, she said the rank of Canine Good Citizen needs to be achieved.
“Canine Good Citizen means I can go out in the community and my dog is going to be pleasant. It is not going to go after somebody,” she said with Max on a leash. “If I am sitting and talking to somebody they are going to be (calm), even though her mom walked away from her.”
Fuhrman said she was in a different dog training club for nearly a dozen years before co-founding the Tri-County club with Yoder and Ed Wiestling. She came from a background of dog ownership, everything from German shepherds to smaller breeds such as her Chihuahuas.
She has observed that some dogs are more difficult to train that others. However, it also depends on the person holding the leash.
“If you are going to be calm, your dog is going to be calm,” Fuhrman said. “But if you come in her and are upset because your dog may have peed on the floor or any number of things, it is going to upset your dog.”
Tri-County’s training accentuates the positive.
“If a dog is having a hard night and does half a thing positive, you end on that note,” Fuhrman said. “You don’t want your dog to get frustrated.”
She added that Willie helped train Max during his lifetime, illustrating how groups of dogs will help train each other almost as if they have their own means of communication.
The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club has met at the REC (Regional Engagement Center) of Eastern Snyder County for the last three years. They have a Facebook page and an Instagram presence and can be reached at klyoder@dejazzed.com and 570-966-1829.
