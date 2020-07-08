Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Sixty-four Susquehanna University students were selected to present research at the 2020 annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Montana State University. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference was canceled.
Trevor Diggan, of Montgomery, was chosen to present a study of “Counties’ Treatment Availability Effect on the US Opioid Epidemic,” supervised by Dr. Kirk Harris at Susquehanna. Diggan, a political science major in the Class of 2020, is a graduate of Stroudsburg High School.
Madison Reed, of Mifflinburg, was chosen to present a study of “Underground Mine Fire: Increased Temperatures Altering Abundance of Sulfur Cycle Related Genes,” supervised by Dr. Tammy Tobin at Susquehanna. Reed, a biology major in the Class of 2020, is a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — An Emergency Medical Technician course, beginning the week of Aug. 24, will be offered at three locations by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.
The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Students will select one of three sites: The college’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (Evangelical), Tuesdays and Thursdays (Williamsport), and Mondays and Wednesdays (Wellsboro). Some evenings will require instruction from 6 to 10 p.m.
Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.
Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations will afford real-world immersion into the environment of practice.
Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. Friday, Aug 7. Interested participants may register at https://regics.pct.edu/EMTF20.
For more information, contact Workforce Development at 570-327-4775 or workforce@pct.edu.
