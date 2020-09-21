TROXELVILLE — Troopers said a 19-year-old Selinsgrove man engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old McClure girl.
The man was not named. The alleged incident took place June 6 along Lake Road, in Adams Township, Snyder County.
The man also allegedly provided the girl with marijuana.
He was taken into custody June 25 and arraigned, police noted.
