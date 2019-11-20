Dine and Donate to benefit YMCA
MILTON — The Milton YMCA’s Dine and Donate event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Speedy’s, 13 N. Arch St., Milton.
Speedy’s will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to the Milton YMCA Summer Food Service Program. This past summer, the program served 11,908 lunches throughout Northumberland County.
For more information on the summer program, contact Ron Marshall at 570-742-7321.
Train museum open for the holidays
MILTON — The Milton Model Train Museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton, will be open for the holiday season.
The museum’s Christmas season open house hours will be: 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 29.
Bingo planned in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host a Country Craft Prize Bingo Sunday at Carriage Corner Restaurant, Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg. Doors open at 1 p.m., with an early bird starting at 1:45.
Prizes will include handmade furniture, and primitive and holiday decor items.
Tickets for the bingo cost $20 each. The event will include door prizes and a raffle.
Funds raised will support the museum’s operating expenses.
Located at 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, the museum is the site of the Heiss Coachworks, the only original intact buggy making factory in the United States.
The museum complex includes the Heiss factory, the Heiss family home, reconstructed carriage house, the Heiss showroom and a modern visitor center.
For more information on the museum or the bingo, call 570-966-1355.
