LEWISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting at 17th and Market streets, Lewisburg, and reports indicate at least two were injured.
The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. and reports indicate shots were fired from an unidentified vehicle and returned from a porch at a residence.
Police are investigating. Reports indicate two men were treated for unspecified wounds.
