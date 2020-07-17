WINFIELD — Painted wooden artwork in memory of jogger Ahmaud Arbery was damaged early Friday, July 17, in an alleged act of vandalism with possible racial overtones.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, reported by neighbors and others in the area of Route 304 and Park Road, Winfield. Part of the plywood figure’s head was removed, allegedly by gunfire.
The larger than life size figure of Arbery was done by artist Silky Shoemaker, of Winfield, and placed near the intersection in recent weeks.
Shoemaker, who lives near where the cutout was placed, said what happened was disturbing.
“It just proves the point of why the sculpture was there in the first place,” Shoemaker said. “It was to acknowledge racial violence and unfortunately this really helps drive that point home.”
Shoemaker put a hand-painted sign over the damage on Friday, which condemned the action as cowardly and violent. It also encouraged parents to talk with their children about racism.
Samara Halperin also lives nearby and said troopers were thorough. They looked around the area in the dark and talked with people. Halperin also concurred that when a person destroys a memorial against racism, it proves the point of the memorial.
Barbara Ross, Shoemaker’s mom, said it was ironic that the artwork was damaged much the way Arbery was killed. Both were alone and attacked. The Arbery figure was on Ross’ property.
Arbery, an unarmed African-American man, was allegedly pursued and killed in February while jogging near Brunswick, Ga. To date, three white men have been charged and pleaded not guilty in connection with the death.
Shoemaker also created a similar piece in memory of George Floyd, whose death in custody of Minneapolis Police has helped fuel a nationwide discussion of police tactics, police reform and prevailing attitudes regarding race.
The Floyd figure stands at Wilson Ross, Market Street, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.