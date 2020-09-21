LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be hosting "Museum-at-Home: Future Me, A Virtual Career Day" at noon Saturday, Sept. 26.
Through this Facebook event, participants will have the opportunity to meet a scientist, policeman and other local professionals.
Participants will have the opportunity to view pre-recorded interviews with other professionals through the LCM Facebook page. They also will have the chance to download a career day resume, complete it, and send it back to the LCM for a chance to be entered into a random prize drawing. Participants will have until Sunday, Sept. 27, their resume.
For more information on the museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
