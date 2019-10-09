MILTON — A 19 year old from Milton has been charged with simple assault and theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred during the Milton-Warrior Run football game held Aug. 30 at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field.
The charges were filed this week against Ethan Fischer, of 108 Locust St., as the result of an incident which occurred at 8 p.m. Aug. 30 near the concession stand.
Police said Fischer grabbed a $20 bill from an individual who was attempting to purchase food from the concession stand.
The individual asked for the money back, with Fischer then allegedly pushing the individual in the face with his fingers.
The victim told police he was surrounded by a group of teenagers who were known to be jumping and robbing individuals.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Three robbery counts and related charges were recently filed against Steven Darnell Duncan Jr., 18, of 83 Showers Road, Milton, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred during the same football game.
At 9:20 that evening, police said Duncan allegedly robbed someone of $460 during the game. He and two juveniles allegedly circled the victim in that incident, which also occurred near the concession stand.
As a result of the two incidents, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said additional security measures were put into place at the home football games.
Zettlemoyer said his department stepped up patrols and additional lighting was added at the field.
“There were other security measures put in place,” he said. “From the school standpoint, they took a more proactive approach.”
