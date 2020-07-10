Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased in several counties Thursday based on data released by the state Department of Health.
Northumberland County saw its confirmed cases rise by four, with two confirmed cases added to tallies in Columbia and Lycoming counties. Snyder County saw its case count rise by one. No new cases were reported in Montour or Union counties. A case was removed from Union's tally.
No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland, 305 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming, 220 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia, 392 cases (35 deaths)
• Union, 88 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour, 68 cases (2 deaths)
