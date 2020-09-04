Saturday, Sept. 5
• Community yard sale and take-out pig roast dinner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. ($)
• Dandelion Run 5K, 10K, 9 a.m. start, Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, enter at runsignup.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Danville State Hospital, Montour Building, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville; and 1 to 6 p.m., Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville.
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Walk, 3 a.m. start Muncy to Mifflinburg Hose Company, walking field filled, contact Captain 306 to donate or support.
• Wine, Brews and Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., VFW Carnival Grounds, Mifflinburg. 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd.com.
• Drive-Thru Chicken Barbecue, 11 a.m. to ?, Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. Benefits Crossroads Youth Ministry Mission Trip. Pre-orders, call Matt Long at 570-490-1626. ($)
Tuesday, Sept. 15
• 11 a.m., League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Educational Forum, via Zoom. Scott Meinke will present "What Works and What Does Not?"
Thursday, Sept. 17
• "The Fantasticks," 6:30 p.m. Hufnagle Park Gazebo, Lewisburg, socially distanced, masked musical theater presented by RiverStage Community Theatre. Donations welcome at www.gofundme.com/riverstage-fantasticks
Friday, Sept. 18
• German Fall Fest at the Buggy Museum, 5 to 9 p.m. at Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, German foods and drink, seating and takeout available, text 570-713-9202 to arrange for takeout.
• "The Fantasticks," 6:30 p.m. Hufnagle Park Gazebo, Lewisburg, socially distanced, masked musical theater presented by RiverStage Community Theatre. Donations welcome at www.gofundme.com/riverstage-fantasticks
Saturday, Sept. 19
• Northumberland County Conservation District tire collection event, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury. bball@nccedpa.org. (R) ($)
• "The Fantasticks," 6:30 p.m. Hufnagle Park Gazebo, Lewisburg, socially distanced, masked musical theater presented by RiverStage Community Theatre. Donations welcome at www.gofundme.com/riverstage-fantasticks
Saturday, Nov. 7
• Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Park, Mifflinburg.
