BLOOMSBURG — Noting the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomsburg Fair Association Board of Directors announced on Tuesday, July 28, that the 165th edition of the fair will not be held in 2020. The fair was scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 3.
"In these uncertain and ever-changing times, the board members of the Bloomsburg Fair Association found it necessary to gather and interpret vast amounts of information regarding the COVID 19 pandemic," a release issued by the fair said. "Any decision that will ultimately affect thousands of people and an entire region should not be made casually. Each year the fair is responsible to our 1,100 vendors, thousands of exhibitors, many local artists, our generous sponsors, and the families that enter our gates in search of education, fun and memories that last a lifetime."
The release said "much deliberation" went into making the decision.
"This was a very difficult decision, but our concern for the health and safety of our community outweighs our desire to host this year’s fair," the release said. "The Bloomsburg Fair Association is committed to the overall well being of the entire region, and we do not wish to put anyone in jeopardy in order to open our gates. We will, instead, take this time to make improvements, train staff and look to the future."
Planning for the next edition of the fair, scheduled for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2, 2021, is already underway.
"Many entertainers have already agreed to perform on our grandstand stage in 2021, new and impressive free entertainment is planned, many innovative surprises will delight families, and, of course, all of our traditional food, livestock, and educational opportunities will be available for all to experience," the release said. "Although many in our community will miss the fair, we look forward to providing a safe, secure and healthy event next year."
