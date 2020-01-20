MILTON — Allison Embeck is anxiously anticipating 2021, when she plans on participating in a trip which will give her the opportunity to take an up-close look at a school in Cambodia which was built and supported by the Milton community.
Milton Area High School students formed Team Cambodia in 2007 after now-retired social studies teacher Mike Conn was inspired by a visit to the nation.
Working with World Assistance for Cambodia, Milton’s Team Cambodia quickly raised the initial $35,000 needed to build a school for students in seventh through ninth grades in Kampong Cham, Cambodia.
Since that time, Milton students have held annual fundraisers to continue to support the Cambodian school.
The third edition of a Chili Cook Off to support the school has been scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Milton Area High School gymnasium. The fundraiser is being organized by the school’s Team Cambodia Interact Club.
Embeck, a senior, is one of the club’s officers. She said Conn will be leading a trip to Cambodia in 2021, which she plans on participating in.
“I’m excited to see what all of our hard work finances,” she said. “It’s very inspiring to know we are making a difference in lives so far away. It’s a humbling feeling to know we are making a difference.”
Kylie Roup, a senior who is also an officer with the club, said at least $5,000 must be raised each year to support the school.
Jetta Clough, also a senior who is an officer with the club, said Milton students must hold fundraisers annually in order to provide the finances for the Cambodian school to pay its teachers, purchase supplies and maintain the building
“Without us, there wouldn’t be a school (in Kampong Cham),” Clough said. “We raise the only funds they get.”
In addition to the money Milton students normally raise to support the Cambodian school, Roup said additional funds are sometimes needed.
“We had to raise a little extra money this year to purchase some new computers (for the school),” she said, adding that the school had old computers which were in need of being replaced.
The goal of the Chili Cook Off is to raise $7,000 to support the Cambodian school.
Regi Wendt, a Milton junior who is also an officer in the club, said she’s impressed by the stories she hears of the school and its approximately 250 students.
“These kids, they want to go to school,” she said.
“Mr. Conn said their attendance is 100%, every day,” Roup added.
Tickets for the Chili Cook Off are $10 per person and can be purchased from any club member, at the Coup Agency on Broadway in Milton, or by contacting club co-advisor Lauren Richie at lrichie@miltonsd.org.
With the $10 ticket, Clough said those in attendance will be able to sample chili from 20 participants, and vote on a winner of the cook off.
Richie said approximately 200 people attended the fundraiser last year. The Milton students are hoping for a similarly large turnout this year.
“We want people to look inside of themselves and feel empathy for these kids (in Cambodia),” Clough said. “Some of these kids want more for their lives.”
The students said they are thankful for everyone who supports the Cambodian school, both through the fundraiser and by donations which are received throughout the year. Recently, Christ Wesleyan Church donated $1,000 to support the school.
Contestants are still needed to make chili for the Feb. 9 fundraiser. Interested participants should email Richie or call her at 570-419-2739.
Vendors interested in selling their items at the event should also contact Richie. Vendor spaces are available for $20 each.
